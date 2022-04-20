AN appeal with a bit of a bite has gone out from a much-loved historic attraction.

Today (April 20), on the 110th anniversary of Dracula author, Bram Stoker’s death, staff at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire are asking the public to help them break the Guinness World Records™ title for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the first publication of Dracula, which was inspired by the dramatic ruins of Whitby’s 13th century gothic abbey and the record attempt will kick off a series of special events to celebrate.

Mark Williamson, site manager at the English Heritage site said: “This is such an exciting year for us.

“ have so much to see and do, starting with our world breaking attempt in May and ending with our much-loved Illuminated Abbey over the October half-term and lots in between.

“The challenge of breaking this record is an exciting one and we look forward to welcoming would-be vampires to Whitby Abbey on May 26 for a fun evening of entertainment and hopefully a successful new record too.

“You’ll need to register on line and have a look at our website to see what makes a vampire a vampire.”

The world-breaking attempt will take place at Whitby Abbey on Thursday, May 26 – 125 years to the day that Bram Stoker’s legendary novel was published.

Visitors are invited to come along and enjoy an evening of entertainment, all whilst dressed as vampires.

Traditional vampire dress is defined by the Guinness World Records as: black trousers, black skirt or a dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat, and fangs on the top set of teeth.

The current record saw 1039 vampires gather at Doswell in Virginia, USA in 2011.

The official record attempt will take place at the abbey ruins between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Visitors to the abbey will be treated to scenes from Dracula by Time Will Tell Theatre as well as performances from a lock Goth band.

And guests can then warm up with marshmallow toasting and indulge in fish and chips.

Bram Stoker, was said to have been inspired to write Dracula after a stay in town, during which time he became fascinated by the cliff top abbey ruins.

In his book, the ruins stand visible in the moonlight as a black dog – Dracula in another form – comes ashore in a cove below.