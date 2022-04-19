THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough has fallen below 200 for the first time in over a month.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 196 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients, five of whom were in intensive care.
The number of patients with Covid rose to almost 300 last month as the latest Omicron BA2 wave swept the area.
Although many were 'incidental' - the patients tested positive after coming in to be treated for some other ailments - the pressure on beds and staffing led to the postponement of some operations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here