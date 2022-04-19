SEVERAL farmers have reported thefts of over £30,000 worth of equipment.

Humberside Police have received reports of thefts of farmers' tractor GPS systems, including at Goodmanham, near Market Weighton, (March 25) and at Wressle, near Howden (April 1).

Over £35,000 worth of GPS receivers and screens was stolen from farm vehicles.

Rural Task Force officer, PC Josh Fawcett, said: "These recent thefts have had a devastating impact on the farmers.

"It’s hard enough producing the country’s food without having people come along and steal their property.

"Farm machinery is a massive investment for a farmer, and it needs to be protected from opportunist thieves.

"Please make sure your device is properly insured as it may need to be a separate item on your insurance, especially once removed from machinery.

"We would also advise people to consider installing CCTV, intruder alarms, security lighting and boundary security around your property to provide formal surveillance and target harden the most vulnerable areas.

"We cannot physically be everywhere at the same time and our communities are our eyes and ears in the countryside."

Humberside Police ask the public to report suspicious activity to police immediately on 999 if there is a crime in progress or 101 for non-emergency incidents.

For more information about how to protect your farm, properties and equipment please head to the website: https://www.humberside.police.uk/wildlife-and-rural-crime.