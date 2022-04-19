PARENTS and carers of children due to start infant, junior and primary schools in East Riding in September have been informed which school their child has been allocated.
Letters and emails advising families and carers of the outcome of their applications for places have been sent out on National Offer Day - April 19.
Deborah Myers, head of children and young people, education and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am delighted that the council is once again able to announce the allocated school for all our children due to start school in September."
Twenty-six of the 118 primary and infant schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire are over-subscribed – that is they received more applications for places than the number of places available. A further six schools have filled all available places.
In total, 2,876 parents or carers living in the East Riding applied for a place in the reception year at either an infant or primary school, with 95.9 per cent being allocated their first preference school and 98.9 per cent being allocated a place at one of their three preferences.
All 419 East Riding residents who applied for their children to start Year 3 at a junior school have been allocated places.
