EMERGENCY services were called to a person threatening to jump off a bridge yesterday (Monday).
Fire crews stood by as police dealt with the person at 9.14pm in Cross Lane, Scarborough. The casualty was left in care of the police. No action was required by the fire service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here