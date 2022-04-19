STAFF at a popular East Yorkshire zoo will be celebrating a very special birthday this week.
Rosie the Humboldt penguin will reach her 32nd birthday on Wednesday (April 20) - and Sewerby zoo staff believe that she is the oldest Humboldt penguin in the world.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said : “Rosie is still enjoying good health and clearly loves her life here with us. We go the extra mile to ensure that she is well cared for - and I am absolutely delighted that she has reached this amazing milestone birthday.
“She is a grand old lady – the life expectancy of Humboldt penguins in the wild is 15-20. Rosie has been with us since 1990 and has successfully hatched chicks over the years.”
Rosie will be enjoying her birthday with her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop and her first grandchild, Pickle, who was hatched last year.
