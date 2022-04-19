THE RSPCA and emergency services were called in to help a baby duck in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 6pm last night (April 19) to Drome Road in Copmanthorpe on the outskirts of the city.
A spokesman for the service said: "At the request of the RSPCA a crew from Acomb rescued a duckling which had become stuck in a surface water drain, chimney rods were used to effect rescue."
