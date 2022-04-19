POLICE in North Yorkshire have been stopping drivers as part of a road safety operation.
Throughout the Easter weekend roads policing officers have been taking part in Operation Boundary.
Traffic Constable David Minto was one of those taking part.
He said: "My team have been in Craven over the last couple of days for Operation Boundary.
"There was a varied mix of vehicles and other road users using the highways over the Easter break.
"I couldn’t avoid noticing this. The load had moved during the journey and a strap/ratchet had come loose.
"I helped the driver in securing the load before I was content to allow him to continue his journey.
"He has been reported for driving a vehicle/trailer with an insecure load and also the incorrect registration plate affixed to the trailer."
