TWO drivers were involved in a crash after one swerved to avoid a bird.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.26am today after a crash close to Hutton Rudby.
A service spokesman said: "Stokesley and Coulby Newham fire crews attended a two vehicle crash between a van and a car, after the van driver swerved to avoid a pheasant in the road, colliding with the car approaching from the opposite direction.
"Both drivers were women aged about 50.
"Neither woman was trapped, with the van driver treated by the ambulance crew for shock, and the car driver for hip and neck injuries."
