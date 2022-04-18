VANDALS have struck in a North Yorkshire village - decapitating the Easter Bunny and leaving a much-loved Star Wars character the worse for wear.

Residents in Huby near Easingwold woke on Easter Sunday morning to find that someone had attacked several of the installations on the scarecrow trail.

On their village Facebook page residents have been asked to check their CCTV in case the vandals were spotted in the act.

They said: "Someone has destroyed, moved or stolen parts from a couple of the scarecrows from Easingwold Road.

"Our Easter Bunny opposite May Cottages has had his head stolen and Grogu, the lovely little green creature from Star Wars, was lying all dishevelled in the hedge on the left hand side as you leave Huby.

"Why do people do this when it’s all supposed to be a bit of fun over the Easter holidays and bring smiles to peoples faces? Not to mention the time and effort to make these in the first place.

"If anyone sees the Big Bunny head, with or without his hat, thrown about anywhere or in a place where it shouldn’t be, please contact us.

"It would be great to have it it back as he looks quite scary being headless."

The village scarecrow trail is a firm favourite in Huby, raising money for good causes. It sees residents creating scarecrows in their gardens, dotted around the village, which this year includes, Harry Potter, the Easter Bunny and Grogu, the creature nicknamed Baby Yoda, has been an internet phenomenon ever since the launch of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+.