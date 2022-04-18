The overgrown, rubbish-filled beck behind Danebury Drive may be one reason for the rat infestation in Acomb that the council has warned about, locals claim.
As The Press reported yesterday, council pest control officers have been sending letters to all residents in the Danebury Drive, Ostman Road, Viking Road and Tostig Avenue area warning that there have been 'increased sightings of rats'.
The letter includes advice for locals about what to do to deter the rodents – including clearing all food and rubbish from gardens and sheds; stopping feeding birds; and making sure there is no food waste in recycling boxes.
The story prompted a huge response on social media.
Commenting on the story on Facebook, reader Mark Lawrence said:
"The state of the beck behind the houses along Danebury Drive will be a cause; overgrown, full of waste, unculverted.
“Neither the council or the drainage board are interested as it's 'too difficult' to clear and prevent the bank erosion that's happened since 2000. Well, now it's a public health issue so between them they need to sort it.”
A reader calling herself Norma Major agreed. “I absolutely agree with you,” she posted under Mr Lawrence’s comment. ”Some days it stinks.”
Other readers blamed slovenly habits – and problems with rubbish collection.
“Some idiot round here is putting heaps of bread crusts on (the) grass verge … and entrance to old Beckfield school,” posted Annette Boyne. “We had a dead rat on the road (the) other week.”
David Leeke, meanwhile, highlighted failures in council rubbish collections.
“(It) helps when I leave rubbish out to be collected and council refuse to take it (recycling) as there is too much or the bin is too heavy,” he posted, with heavy sarcasm.
Several commenters pointed out that Acomb wasn’t alone in having a rat problem.
“We have it bad in New Earswick too,” reported Kerry Morris on Facebook. “I’d be interested to hear if the council will get pest control.”
Del Shield responded: “Chapelfields is having the same problem.”
The council letter to residents does not say what has caused the infestation, or what further steps the it will be taking to tackle the issue. The Press has contacted the authority for more details.
