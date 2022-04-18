A SHOP worker was left with a head injury after an attack on a post office in the early hours of this morning.
North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following an early morning robbery at Springfields Post Office on Croft Road, Camblesforth at about 5.35am today (April18).
A police spokesman said: "During the incident a staff member was attacked causing them to sustain a head injury and a large quantity of cash was stolen.
"The victim required treatment in hospital.
"We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as we believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"We are also asking any members of the public who were in the area this morning around the time that the incident occurred to contact us if they any information which could help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, select option 2 and ask for A/DS 31 Danielle Nugent or email danielle.nugent@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote reference number 12220065205 when passing on information.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
