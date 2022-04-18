HOLIDAY traffic is causing problems on a major route through York and North Yorkshire today.
The AA is reporting plenty of queuing traffic on the A64 in both York and Malton today (April 18) due to people heading to the coast on Easter Monday.
The warm Easter sunshine has prompted a mass exodus from York and West Yorkshire cities such as Leeds to coastal resorts such as Scarborough.
And the route has been overwhelmed at the Hopgrove roundabout north-east of York, where it narrows from a dual carriageway to a single carriageway.
Thankfully there are as yet no reports of major incidents to further delay the bank holiday getaway.
The Met Office has said Easter Monday will see a “noticeable dip” in temperature as a cooler front arrives from the west followed by an easterly breeze later in the week with highs of 14C in York today.
Some scattered rain and cloud will also move in but the conditions will generally stay sunny and dry for most, the weather agency added.
