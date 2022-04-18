Fifteen out of forty horses completed the Grand National course this year. Two died. But apparently these horses know nothing but love from their stable staff.
Just like farm animals are shown “love” before getting their throats cut (or worse) at the local slaughter house?
Geogg Robb (Letters, April 12) states that 'our whole country' takes an interest in the National.
What (to use his words) utter piffle.
Try educating yourself Mr Robb and you will find out that is not the case.
Animals dying so someone can make a few quid is not entertainment.
Craig Wilson, Tuke Avenue Tang Hall, York
