AN expert has been called in to help the growing number of homeless ex prisoners in York.

When volunteers at Hoping street kitchen noticed rising numbers of homeless former prisoners visiting, they quickly enlisted expert support.

Hoping volunteers invited former probation officer and local councillor, Michael Pavlovic, to discuss with ex-prisoners the range of problems they face.

Helen Meadows, Hoping’s coordinator, said:“We are more than food providers. We identify vulnerable groups or individuals and try to give them a meaningful voice. Talking direct to influential figures helps both inform and empower— all to the good we hope.”

A probation officer for more than 30 years, Cllr Pavlovic then went on to run charity YACRO for ex-offenders so is well placed to understand and advise the group, in the secure setting of King’s Manor, where the kitchen runs on Sunday evenings, courtesy of the University of York.

Cllr Pavlovic said: “These are vulnerable people who, either rough sleeping or faced with long periods in hostels, can lose heart. For those in hostels the aim is to build living skills and increase independent living in progressive stages. Housing delays can lead to set backs, especially for those struggling to be free from addiction issues, causing a cycle of release and reoffending which impacts their lives and costs the community. The cycle needs breaking. It makes human and economic sense.”

Hoping volunteer Jayne Venables said: “Apparently people are often leaving prison onto the streets. One visitor told me he left prison at 4pm with instructions to get accommodation from the Salvation Army, which had actually already closed at midday so he slept in just his clothes on a park bench under York Minster. This highlights the need for Hoping to supply emergency survival kits – blanket, roll mat, warm outer clothing – but more importantly we clearly need a more joined up system to guarantee prisoners shelter and safety. We are so grateful to Michael for his insights, advice and empathy. Watching him engage with our visitors and team on Sunday was a tonic and he has pledged to help in whatever way he can.”

A spokesman for homeless charity CRISIS said: “We know that this is a rising problem. The Howard League’s No Fixed Abode report found that around a third of people about to leave prison said they had nowhere to stay.

"People often lose accommodation when they enter custody. On release they can struggle to find accommodation with a private landlord or get the housing element of Universal Credit quickly enough. Sometimes they can wait up to nine weeks for payment.

"If someone leaving prison does go to their local council, they are likely to be turned away as they are not classed as ‘priority need’. Local authorities therefore say that they have no obligation to help them.”

Hoping street kitchen runs from 6.30pm to 8pm on Sundays outside at the University of York’s King’s Manor, Exhibition Square.