FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a large blaze throughout the night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at about 8.43pm last night (April 17) to Sherburn Road in Selby after reports of a large fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby responded to a report of a fire in the open this was about 180 straw bales well alight.
"Crews used hosereels to protect surrounding area and keep the fire under control through the night.
"The cause is believed to be due to spontaneous combustion."
