FAMILY and friends of older people in York are being asked to alert them to a scam doing the rounds.
North Yorkshire Police say they want help from the public with getting advice to elderly family members, neighbours and those in the community where they in particular are being targeted.
Police Community Support Officer Phil Wright said: "We are seeing a resurgence in phone scams where fraudsters impersonate police officers claiming a bank card has been used fraudulently and to pass details, or to go to the bank and withdraw cash or transfer to a nominated account as accounts have been compromised.
"Elderly people who are often not on social media are being targeted and it is a group who are difficult to get advice to.
"Please advise them that the police would not contact them in this way and would attend the home address initially so phone requests are scams.
"If they are in any doubt they should call in on 101 to confirm."
