Firefighters called out when a girl got her finger stuck in the gate of a play park found an ingenious way to free her - by using washing up liquid.
A fire crew from Colburn were called to Vickers Road at Catterick Garrison just after mid-day.
"Fire crew used washing up liquid to free the finger of a young girl after it became stuck in a gate in a play park," North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here