PEOPLE in south Acomb have been warned of a potential infestation of rats in the area.
Council pest control officers have sent letters to all residents in the Danebury Drive, Ostman Road, Viking Road and Tostig Avenue area warning that there have been 'increased sightings of rats'.
The letter says that allotment and park managers have been contacted so that they can 'inspect the green spaces and take appropriate action'.
But it adds: "I am requesting that all residents take action to address the issue and prevent any further action being required."
People living in the area are being asked to:
- clear all food and rubbish from gardens and sheds
- stop feeding birds
- make sure there is no food waste in recycling boxes
- make sure drains are properly covered
- put out child-safe bait boxes to kill rats
- make regular garden inspections for signs of rats. These could include rat holes, burrows and droppings.
The letter does not say what has caused the infestation, or what further steps the council is taking to tackle the issue.
The Press has contacted the council for more details.
Adele Goodwill, who lives in Danebury Drive, said she did see one rat in her garden last year - but hadn't seen any since, and hadn't realised there was an infestation.
She stopped feeding the birds when she saw the rat, and hasn't fed them since, she said.
She said she found the idea of a rat infestation worrying.
"I'm terrified of rats. They are my worst phobia!" she said.
Adele said her grandchildren had been playing hunt the Easter egg in the garden.
"I'll haver to make sure they find all the eggs and don't leave any in the garden!" she said.
