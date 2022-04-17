Firefighters broke into a car to rescue a four-week-old baby who had got locked inside.
A fire crew from Huntington was called to Malton Road, Stockton-on-the-Forest, at just before 10.30am today.
The baby had got locked in a car which was outside a restaurant.
"Glass puncher used to gain access to relieved Mum," North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted.
