Firefighters broke into a car to rescue a four-week-old baby who had got locked inside.

A fire crew from Huntington was called to Malton Road, Stockton-on-the-Forest, at just before 10.30am today.

The baby had got locked in a car which was outside a restaurant.

"Glass puncher used to gain access to relieved Mum," North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted.

 