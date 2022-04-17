THE British landscape takes on a distinctly eerie quality in an exhibition of photographs by Peter Heaton which will open at the Yorkshire Arboretum near Castle Howard next month.
Heaton is known for his darkroom-produced nature and landscape photos.
But these aren't just any photos.
The photographer is interested in layers and textures - searching out the patterns in nature and sometimes layering images over each-other to subvert perceptions.
His past work has included sweeping shots of the Yorkshire Wolds - and studies of the abstract patterns produced in frozen water.
His images 'transcend categorisation and are often haunting, yet rigorous in their composition and arrangement', a spokesperson for the Arboretum said.
Many of the images for his exhibition coming to the arboretum are, naturally, of trees.
One shows a gnarled, twisted tree superimposed like a ghostly image against a rank of tall, straight trunks, with a misty background. Another captures a swirling pattern of leaves in shafts of light.
Heaton's work will be on show in the visitor centre at the Arboretum from May 11 until June 12.
There will also be a Meet the Artist event from 6pm on Wednesday May 11.
The Yorkshire Arboretum and Ray Wood are gardens of the Castle Howard Arboretum Trust, an independent charity established to maintain and protect the trees. Founded in 1997 as a partnership between the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew and Castle Howard, the Trust’s patron is the Prince of Wales.
The arboretum, which is opposite the entrance to Castle Howard, is open from 10am-4pm every day from February 1 to November 30.
It has an annual event programme featuring a wide range of family and outdoor activities. Full details from www.yorkshirearboretum.org
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here