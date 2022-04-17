Sparks flying from the roof of a property in Scarborough's Castle Road last night prompted a call to the fire service.
Firefighters used a ladder to climb up, and discovered that the problem was a 'faulty anti seagull wire' - which had got so covered in seagull poo it was giving off electrical sparks.
