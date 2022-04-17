WHETHER you're looking for a family friendly animation or something more religious, there are plenty of Easter movies to watch this weekend on Netflix.

Once the festivities and fun of Easter are over and you’ve managed to eat more roast potatoes than you first thought possible, there’s nothing better than having a sit down and putting on a film.

From family friendly favourites to laugh-out-loud comedies and more biblical turns, we’ve rounded up our top choices for Easter weekend watching on Netflix:

Life of Brian

This 1979 classic will never get old, written by comedy group Monty Python, Life of Brian stars Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle.

The story follows Brian who was born one stable down and on the same night as Jesus who becomes intrigued by a young rebel, Judith.

To try and impress her, Brian joins the independence movement against the Romans, the People's Front of Judea.

However, in an attempt to hide from the Romans, he relays some of the teachings he heard from Jesus, which ends up spurring a crowd to believe he is the Messiah. While trying to get rid of his followers and reunite with Judith, he embarks on several misadventures.

The film was not without controversy on its release but has since been described as one of “the greatest comedy films of all time”.

Watership Down

This adaptation of the classic 1972 Richard Adams novel tells a tale of adventure, courage and survival.

The new adaptation of Watership Down features an all-star cast (BBC)

Although it’s not a film, this brilliant miniseries follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man, which will likely lead to the certain destruction of their home.

The all-star voice cast includes James McAvoy, John Boyega, Golden Globe winner Tom Wilkinson and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley.

Come Sunday

Come Sunday is based on the excommunication of internationally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson.

Released in 2018 the film follows Pearson’s journey as he risks his church, family and future when he questions church doctrine and finds himself branded a heretic.

Directed by Joshua Marston from a screenplay by Marcus Hinchey the film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Segel and Condola Rashad.

Hop

This animated family film has become some-what of an Easter staple in many family homes.

Directed by Tim Hill, starring James Marsden, Russell Brand and Kaley Cuoco, the film follows a young ‘jobless slacker’ who would rather be a drummer than succeed his father as the Easter Bunny.

However, after someone runs the Easter Bunny over it’s up to the young rabbit to save the holiday.

Miss Potter

The 2006 film Miss Potter looks at the life of children's author and illustrator Beatrix Potter.

The plot is based around Potter who had written stories since she was a child with no recognition until one day a publisher decides to compile and publish her stories, forever changing her life.

Starring Renée Zellweger as Potter, Ewan McGregor as her publisher and fiancé, Norman Warne, and Lloyd Owen as solicitor William Heelis, the film went on to gain much acclaim with Zellweger nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical. .

A Week Away

This heartwarming Christian musical follows the story of a troubled teenager who takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp, where he finds love, friends, and a place to belong.

It stars Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn, David Koechner, and Sherri Shepherd[1][2] with cameos from Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman.

Rise of the Guardians

Described as ‘the coolest Easter movie of them all’, Rise of the Guardians tells a story about guardians Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman, who enlist Jack Frost to stop the evil Pitch Black from engulfing the world in darkness in a fight of dreams.

The star-studded film was released in 2012 and features Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher, and Hugh Jackman.

The Shack

This Christian drama based on the 2007 novel The Shack is ideal for those looking to touch base with religion this Easter.

After the abduction and presumed death of Mackenzie Allen Phillips' youngest daughter, Missy, Mack receives a letter and suspects it is from God, asking him to return to The Shack where Missy may have been murdered.

Accepting the invitation Mack ventures to The Shack for an encounter that will change his life forever.