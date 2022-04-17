It’s not a staycation if you can’t take your furry friend with you. More and more people are searching for holidays that are not only dog friendly in terms of accommodation but also activities that your pet can join in on.

It is now easier than ever to spend holiday time with your pup, the Instagram hashtag #DogsOfInstagram has been used over 247 million times!

Keep your dogs safe this Easter

And what better activity to do with your dog than a long walk across a beach. New research from IWOOT has not only made a list of some of the best dog friendly beaches in the UK, but also the most ‘Instagrammable’ ones.

To determine the most Intagrammable dog-friendly beach, the team at IWOOT built a list of over 100 dog-friendly beaches across the UK and looked at the number of photos posted on Instagram featuring the beach name in associated hashtags.

(IWOOT)

These totals were then added together to provide the final figure and rank of the top 10 most Instagrammable dog-friendly beaches in the UK.

Coming in at number five, Crosby beach in Merseyside is famous for its resident sculpture ‘Another Place’ by internationally acclaimed artist Antony Gormley. In fourth place, Moreton beach is another Merseyside favourite for dog walkers with its shingle covering at high tide and vast sand flats at low tide.

In third place, Dalmore beach on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. This beach is surrounded by high cliffs, beautiful sand and crashing waves.

Lytham St Annes beach takes second place home to a Victorian-era pier, fairs, and donkey rides.

Heading back to Merseyside once more, West Kirby takes the top spot as the UK’s most Instagrammable dog-friendly beach offering incredible views across the Dee estuary. At only 300 meters long this relatively overlooked beach is a popular location across Instagram.

UK Top 10 Most ‘Instagrammable’ Dog-Friendly Beaches.



