A CAR crashed into a shop in Beverley's North Bar Within.
Firefighters cordoned off the area and cleared debris from the road following the collision at 9.15 this morning. The driver was treated by paramedics.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A CAR crashed into a shop in Beverley's North Bar Within.
Firefighters cordoned off the area and cleared debris from the road following the collision at 9.15 this morning. The driver was treated by paramedics.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here