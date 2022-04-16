THE centre of York was packed this afternoon as bank holiday crowds took advantage of warm sunshine and 20 degrees C temperates.
Many gathered in Dean's Park to enjoy the sun and spring blossom.
But other popular area of the city, such as Stonegate, Petergate and College Street, were heaving with people.
There were large crowds to watch street performers in King's Square.
And the York Chocolate Festival, based in tents in Parliament Street, was doing brisk business.
The fine weather looks set to continue tomorrow. Thtre will be more cloud about, but temperatures will still reach 18 C in York in the afternoon, according to the Met Office.
Monday will be cooler, but there will still be some late evening sunshine.
King's Square this afternoon
