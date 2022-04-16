SEVEN people who were taken to hospital following a chemical spillage near the swimming pool of a York hotel have now been discharged.

The seven were all members of staff at the Novotel in Fishergate.

As The Press reported yesterday, firefighters and police were called to the hotel at just before 3.30pm following a suspected chemical leak.

A tota of 16 members of staff were affected by the chlorine spillage near the hotel's swimming pool. Yorkshire Ambulance attended and two people were initially taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, while 14 others were 'being monitored'.

Police released an update later confirming that four more people had been taken to hospital.

It is now clear that seven people in all needed hospital treatment.

But in a statement this afternoon, the hotel confirmed that all seven had now been discharged.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “We can confirm the hotel was fully evacuated on Friday afternoon as a safety precaution following a temporary spillage of chlorine solution in the back of house area near the pool.

"All areas of the building have been cleared by the fire brigade and operations are back to normal, although access to the is pool temporarily suspended.

"Seven members of staff were brought to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged. The health of our guests and colleagues remains our first priority.”

Police confirmed late last night that North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had completed safety checks at the hotel and guests and staff could return.

Fishergate ward councillor Cllr Andy D'Agorne said: "I'm glad that the incident has been safely managed and thank the emergency services for a prompt response.

"I hope that anyone that was injured recovers quickly."