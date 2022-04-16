If you can’t visit Disneyland Paris to celebrate the theme park's 30th birthday, do not worry as you can get the exclusive collection and be part of the magic.

With clothing, Disneyland ears, fleece throws, and even toys there is plenty of great products you can get now.

But you’ll want to be quick as the collection is only available for a specific time and you don’t want to miss out.

See the full collection for Disneyland Paris’s 30th-anniversary collection now.

Disneyland’s Paris’s 30th-anniversary collection:

Tinker Bell 30th Anniversary Sleeveless Ladies Top

Tinker Bell 30th Anniversary Sleeveless Ladies Top. (ShopDisney)

Add some magic to your summer look with this sleeveless top, the chic design has the lovable glittery Tinker Bell and castle on the front of the shirt.

With its ribbed round neck, it's just £32 and you can get it now via the ShopDisney store.

Chip ‘n’ Dale 30th Anniversary Ears Headband for Adults-

Chip ‘n’ Dale 30th Anniversary Ears Headband for Adults (ShopDisney)

If you love Chip ‘n’ Dale then you’re in luck as you can get the pair on a set of special blue Mickey ears with the 30th and fireworks embroidered too.

Get the headband now for £22 from the ShopDisney store.

Minnie Mouse 30th Anniversary Medium Soft Toy

Minnie Mouse 30th Anniversary Medium Soft Toy (ShopDisney)

Celebrate the 30th anniversary with the new and exclusive Minnie Mouse soft toy wearing a chic and shimmery new dress completed with a holographic pattern and her iconic bow.

There are only a limited amount Minne's so if you want to bag one, head over to the ShopDisney store and buy it now for £20.

Mickey and Minnie's 30th Anniversary Fleece Throw

Disney Fleece. (ShopDisney)

This Disney fleece is the perfect thing to keep you warm whilst you watch the fireworks at the park or when you need an on-theme picnic blanket.

All of Mickey's friends features included, Minnie, Mickey, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Chip 'n' Dale, and Pluto.

The blanket is just £28 and you can buy it now via the store.

Mickey Mouse 30th Anniversary Varsity Jacket For Kids

Mickey Mouse Varsity jacket. (ShopDisney)

Get your Disney mad kids this new jacket and they'll never want to take it off.

With an embroidered Mickey and a printed castle, the jacket is a must if you visit the park in the cooler months.

You can get the jacket now for £35 via ShopDisney.

Shop the full Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary collection now.