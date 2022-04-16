Blue Light Card is offering members a cracking Easter of discounts with savings at Booking.com, Cineworld, Expedia and more.
The discount service has secured savings with some of the biggest brands around to help you have an eggs-cellent breaking without breaking the bank.
Whether you're looking to whisk the family away for some last-minute family fun or you want to treat yourself to an indulgent night at the movies, this list is for you.
Here are all the savings on family breaks, eating out and Easter essentials you could possibly need and how to find out if you're eligible for a Blue Light Card bargain.
Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022
Family break discounts from Blue Light Card
- Booking.com - Get 4% cashback credit
- Hotels.com - Save 12% - until 10th April – back to 10% afterwards
- Expedia - Save 10% on UK hotels
- Go Ape – Save 15%
- West Midland Safari Park - 35% off admission and ride wristbands, or 25% off general admission
- Haven - Exclusive savings on 2022 breaks
- Hoseasons - Save up to 10% on selected breaks
- Butlins - Exclusive savings on 2022 breaks, plus extra £20 off
- Parkdean resorts – Save up to 10% on UK family holidays
Eating out discounts from Blue Light Card
- Bills - 20% off the total bill
- Prezzo - Get 25% off the bill Sunday - Friday
- YO! - 20% off dine in & click and collect
- Turtle Bay - Save 20% on food
- Bella Italia – Save 25% off total bill Sunday - Thursday
- Café Rouge - Save 25% off total bill Sunday - Thursday
- Las Iguanas – Save 20% off food bill Sunday - Thursday
READ MORE: Easter holiday activities: National Trust events across the UK including Easter egg hunts
READ MORE: Travelodge unveils Easter holiday deal with rooms for £32 - How to book
Cinema discounts from Blue Light Card
Easter essentials discounts from Blue Light Card
- Wilko - £5 off when you spend £50 or more online, or £15 off when you spend £150 online
- Laithwaites – Save 15%, plus free delivery (increased discount ends 14th April)
- Craft Gin Club – Save 40% on your first box, or 10% off the online shop
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.
If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.
See the full list of jobs that are eligible below.
A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.
READ MORE: TripAdvisor reveals the top British Spring destinations 2022
READ MORE: Airbnb reveals best places to stay in the UK this Easter - See the top 10
Full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable
- NHS
- Police Service
- Ambulance Service
- Fire Service
- HM Prison Service/HMPPS
- NHS Dental Practice
- HM Armed Forces
- MoD Civil Servant, Fire Service, Police
- Highways Agency
- Border Force
- Immigration Enforcement
- UK Visas and Immigration
- HM Coastguard
- RNLI
- Search and Rescue
- 4×4 Response
- Blood Bikes
- First Responders
- St Andrews Ambulance
- St John Ambulance
- Social Care
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here