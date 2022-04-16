Blue Light Card is offering members a cracking Easter of discounts with savings at Booking.com, Cineworld, Expedia and more.

The discount service has secured savings with some of the biggest brands around to help you have an eggs-cellent breaking without breaking the bank.

Whether you're looking to whisk the family away for some last-minute family fun or you want to treat yourself to an indulgent night at the movies, this list is for you.

Here are all the savings on family breaks, eating out and Easter essentials you could possibly need and how to find out if you're eligible for a Blue Light Card bargain.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

Family break discounts from Blue Light Card

Eating out discounts from Blue Light Card

  • Bills - 20% off the total bill
  • Prezzo - Get 25% off the bill Sunday - Friday
  • YO! - 20% off dine in & click and collect
  • Turtle Bay - Save 20% on food
  • Bella Italia – Save 25% off total bill Sunday - Thursday
  • Café Rouge -  Save 25% off total bill Sunday - Thursday
  • Las Iguanas – Save 20% off food bill Sunday - Thursday

Cinema discounts from Blue Light Card

Easter essentials discounts from Blue Light Card

  • Wilko - £5 off when you spend £50 or more online, or £15 off when you spend £150 online
  • Laithwaites – Save 15%, plus free delivery (increased discount ends 14th April)
  • Craft Gin Club – Save 40% on your first box, or 10% off the online shop

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

See the full list of jobs that are eligible below.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

Full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable

  • NHS
  • Police Service
  • Ambulance Service
  • Fire Service
  • HM Prison Service/HMPPS
  • NHS Dental Practice
  • HM Armed Forces
  • MoD Civil Servant, Fire Service, Police
  • Highways Agency
  • Border Force
  • Immigration Enforcement
  • UK Visas and Immigration
  • HM Coastguard
  • RNLI
  • Search and Rescue
  • 4×4 Response
  • Blood Bikes
  • First Responders
  • St Andrews Ambulance
  • St John Ambulance
  • Social Care