Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one this spring, it’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe as the warmer months get closer.

Hollister has launched its Spring Daze Sale, giving its customers 30% off a variety of clothing items on its website.

The sale includes both men’s and women’s clothes so if you’re ready to refresh your wardrobe, look no further.

What's in Hollister's Spring Daze Sale?





Here’s a roundup of some of the items included in the Hollister sale.

You can look stylish in this Sweater Knit Halter Dress which is available in three different lengths.

For £27.30, you can add some colour to your wardrobe since the dress is available in Mint Green Floral and White Stripe.

Buy it here.

For when the weather is a bit cooler or you simply feel like wearing a pair of jeans, the High-Rise Medium Wash Jean Leggings could be the ideal option for your outfit.

They’re available in four different lengths and will now set you back £29.40 instead of £42 thanks to the sale.

Buy them here.

READ MORE: Bridgerton-style dresses you can wear this Spring from I Saw It First, Boohoo and more

READ MORE: Wear it like Netflix's Emily in Paris - Recreate her best looks from ASOS, Boohoo and more

If you’re looking to add some spring colours to your wardrobe this year, the Curved Hem Seamed T-Shirt comes in a variety of colours including Olive, Orange and White so you can choose which suits your outfit choice best.

Available for just £14, down from £20, now’s the time to get your hands on one.

Buy it here.

If you’re looking to whisk yourself away to enjoy a break, a new bikini might be just what your wardrobe needs and Hollister can help you out.

There’s a variety of swimwear choices including this Eyelet Ruffle Underwire Bikini Top that’s now available for £18.90 in Light Green and White.

Matching items are available including tops and bottoms so you can mix and match.

Buy it here.

Men can also bag some bargains in the Hollister sale, including this Logo Icon Crew T-Shirt in Light Blue that’s available for just £10.50.

You can find it in a variety of colours and sizes via the Hollister website.

Buy it here.

A person holding shopping bags (Canva)

Get summer ready with Hollister’s Light Wash Relaxed Denim Short 9”.

They’re available in four colours and could be yours for £24.50.

Buy them here.

If you’ve got plans and are wondering what to wear, this Stretch Oxford Shirt could be a great place to start.

It’s available in a variety of colours and patterns and for £20.30 you can upgrade your wardrobe.

Buy it here.

READ MORE: Dress like HBO's Euphoria - Shop the best looks from I Saw It First

When it’s slightly cooler and you’re in need of an extra layer, Hollister has your back with this Denim Twofer Jacket.

Choose from five similar designs with prices ranging from £53.40 to £55.30.

Buy it here.

You can find the full range of sale items via the Hollister website.