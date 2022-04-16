THE AA reports that traffic is moving slowly this morning on the A64 between the Hopgrove Roundabout and Barr Lane.
Thankfully there are as yet no reports of major incidents to further delay the bank holiday weekend getaway to the coast.
If you are planning to drive today it may be worh checking the AA routeplanner at theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/yorkshire which gives estimates of how fast traffic is flowing on major roads in the area.
