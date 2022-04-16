THE UK rail industry has sent more than a million items of aid to Ukraine, York-based rail operator LNER says.
A first aid train left the UK for Ukraine earlier this month, carrying more than 1,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid gathered by rail volunteers from across the country under the UK Rail for Ukraine initiative, set up in February.
The supplies include non-perishable food, hygiene and medical products, basic living equipment – and 21 powerful industrial generators.
The train also carried other much-needed supplies donated from a wide range of businesses and organisations following requests for aid from the Ukrainian authorities.
Transported in 24 shipping containers on a train 500 metres long, the aid was labelled in three languages to assist with distribution.
LNER MD David Horne said the initiative was a joint effort by all parts of the UK rail industry.
He added: “We are proud to be working alongside the wider railway family in providing support to the people of Ukraine.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said: “I am expressing my gratitude to the UK Railway industry and everyone who contributed to the UK Rail for Ukraine initiative. We greatly appreciate your support during such challenging times.
Despite the complexity of the logistic routes, the industry managed to organize a delivery directly to the places of greatest need in Ukraine.”
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “The UK Rail for Ukraine initiative is playing a great role in delivering humanitarian aid from across the country.
“Our exceptional railway network has come together and is working hard to deliver vital supplies to support the inspirational Ukrainian people.
“The UK continues to stand with all those fleeing Putin’s barbaric invasion.”
To make a donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine visit the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal website at dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here