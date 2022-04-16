Firefighters were called out to three separate fires in the Acomb area of York last night.
At just before 9pm, they went to Acomb Wood, where a tree was on fire. Crew used a knapsack sprayer, beaters and a spade to put it out.
Twenty minutes later, they went to Acomb Green, where a bench was on fire. They put it out using a bucket of water.
Then, in the early hours of the morning at 3.30am, they were called to Foxwood Lane, where a wheelie bin was on fire. They used buckets of water to put the fire out.
No cause was given for the fires.
But last month, on March 13, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said a fire in Acomb Wood had been deliberately started by youths.
