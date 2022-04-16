A further four people have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak in the swimming pool of a York hotel.
As The Press reported yesterday, firefighters and police were called to the Novotel on Fishergate at just before 3.30pm following a suspected chemical leak.
16 members of staff were affected by the leak. Yorkshire Ambulance attended and two people were initially taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, while 14 others were 'being monitored'.
North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a further four people have been taken to hospital for monitoring.
The leak was identified as chlorine. It was contained and the hotel evacuated.
But police confirmed late last night that North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had completed safety checks at the hotel and guests and staff could return.
