A YORK dentist must work under supervision while her professional body investigates “serious and wide-ranging concerns” about her and her practice.

But Dr Jenefar Kabir has rejected the allegations against her as “vindictive”.

A whistleblower has made a series of claims about her to the General Dental Council. They include the use of rusted and blunt dentist drill bits called burs at Dr Kabir’s private dentist’s practice, poor disinfection and infection control procedures, and that she told her staff not to give patients comprehensive treatment plans. The council has also received an allegation that Dr Kabir took over a dental extraction from another dental practitioner and when that practitioner urged her not to use a high speed drill, according to the practitioner, her response was “using the high-speed tool increases patient’s immunity” and that surgical emphysema was not worth worrying about and that to get to her position she had to “take some risks”.

The GDC has yet to decide whether any of the claims reported to it are true.

Separately, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) is considering enforcement action against Dr Kabir’s Fresh Dental Smiles Dental Practice of Rawcliffe, York, after its inspectors concluded it was “not providing safe care”.

It has required the practice, of which Dr Kabir is the clinical director, to carry out changes to some of its procedures.

Through her lawyer Mr Reddington, Dr Kabir told a GDC committee the allegations made to the GDC “were taken out of context and were vindictive”.

He described the CQC as having “identified a couple of issues regarding infection control and equipment” and said that the practice was taking action about them. Her lawyer told the committee that the CQC had not yet made any findings of fact and there was no evidence that the CQC had identified any issue in respect of Dr Kabir’s own clinical actions. She disputed the need for any restrictions on her.

But the GDC committee imposed a raft of restrictions on her including day to day supervision.

It told Dr Kabir: “These are serious and wide-ranging concerns which engage core aspects of dentistry, such as cross-infection control. In the committee’s judgment the concerns give rise to a real risk of harm to patient safety should you be allowed to continue practising without any interim restriction on your registration whilst the concerns are investigated.”

In an interim report the CQC said: “We found this practice was not providing safe care in accordance with the relevant regulations.

“We have told the provider to take action. We will be following up on our concerns to ensure they have been put right by the provider. We are considering enforcement action in relation to the regulatory breaches identified. We will report further when any enforcement action is concluded.”

Neither Dr Kabir nor the practice was prepared to comment when The Press contacted them.

According to the practice’s website Dr Kabir grew up in York and has treated celebrities, singers, models and sports professionals and ran clinics in Manchester before returning to York. The website says she was a dentist at the Manchester 2001 Commonwealth Games and the 2012 Olympic Games.