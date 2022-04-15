MEMBERS of staff from a hotel in York have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak in the swimming pool.
At around 3.30pm today (April 15), emergency services including North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and The Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene at the Novotel Hotel in Fishergate.
The fire service has confirmed that 16 members of staff were affected by a chemical leak.
"Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended and two people have been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, the other 14 are currently being monitored. The leak was identified as chlorine and has been contained," a spokesperson said.
"The hotel was evacuated and we are currently making checks to ensure the building is safe for guests and staff to return," they added.
Earlier today, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We have a number of resources on the scene - as we believe there has been a possible chemical incident in the swimming pool at the hotel."
Councillor Andy D'Agorne, Fishergate Ward Councillor, said: "I'm glad that the incident has been safely managed and thank the emergency services for a prompt response.
"I hope that anyone that was injured recovers quickly."
