EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of an incident at a hotel in York.

The ambulance service and North Yorkshire Police officers and vehicles are on the scene at a hotel near Fishergate in the city, near to the former Mecca Bingo building.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We have a number of resources on the scene - as we believe there has been a possible chemical incident in the swimming pool at the hotel."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are also on the scene - with a number of appliances. They shared this on Twitter:

 

 