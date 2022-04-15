EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of an incident at a hotel in York.
The ambulance service and North Yorkshire Police officers and vehicles are on the scene at a hotel near Fishergate in the city, near to the former Mecca Bingo building.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We have a number of resources on the scene - as we believe there has been a possible chemical incident in the swimming pool at the hotel."
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are also on the scene - with a number of appliances. They shared this on Twitter:
We currently have a number of appliances attending an incident at a hotel near Fishergate, York. Please avoid the area, @NYorksPolice and @YorksAmbulance are also assisting us on scene. Further updates to follow🚒— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) April 15, 2022
