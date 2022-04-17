The York Blitz - or 'Baedeker Raid' - of April 29, 1942, is sometimes described as the worst night in York's modern history.

German bombs began raining down in the early hours. By the time the final all-clear sounded at about 4.45am, something like 100 men women and children in the city and its suburbs (the exact number is still debated) had been killed, or left so badly injured they were later to die.

The raid took a terrible toll on the city's buildings, too. The Guildhall was hit, as was the railway station, at least two York schools and the Bar Convent. Countless homes were also damaged or destroyed.

But that raid was just one of 11 raids on the city in all during the course of the war.

A major collaborative project, Raids Over York, has spent several years researching the raids.

And now it has produced a new interactive digital map recording exactly where all the bombs fell - and the damage they did.

The digital map reveals where the bombs fell

The map - which was put together by Dr Helen Goodchild of the University of York's Department of Archaeology, with the help of student volunteers - will be launched ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Baedeker Raid on April 29.

It allows you to zoom in to find where bombs fell. But it details far more than just the bombings.

"It covers everything from the location of public shelters, the Luftwaffe's bombing targets, where the actual bombs fell, rest centres, (and) addresses of the Head and Deputy ARP Wardens and chief nurses," a spokesperson for the Raids Over York project said.

"It also includes the locations and names of those who died in the raids - there is no escaping the human tragic element of the raids."

The Raids Over York team believe the map constitutes the 'most comprehensive public data set of WW2 bombing raids on a UK town or city'.

And, because it is digital, the hope is that the map will continue to grow and get even better.

"The intention is to add and release new 'layers' of data as the project continues, such as the location of civil defence structures like pillboxes," the spokesperson said.

Members of the public will also be able to contribute, by supplying family memories or photos.

Dr Duncan Marks of York Civic Trust, one of the participating organisations in the project, said: "When we think of the Baedeker Raid, we often recall those unfortunate enough to have lost their lives. Inevitably, the interactive map records these tragic stories. But it also tells another story, one that shows York's resilient spirit. The map details each local community being served by volunteers putting themselves in harm's way as firewatchers, air-raid wardens or medical orderlies. It details, too, the locations of all emergency rest centres, auxiliary fire stations, and public air-raid shelters: structures offering sanctuary from the very real threat in the night sky."

Find out more about Raids Over York at its website raidsoveryork.co.uk/