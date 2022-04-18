FEWER first-year students dropped out of courses at The University of York last year than ever before, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

Figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) show that around 3,510 students aged under 21 began a full-time first degree course at The University of York in 2019-20 – and 60 quit before the second year.

That means the non-continuation rate for young entrants was 1.7 per cent – down from 3.1 per cent the year before and the lowest since comparable records began in 2014-15.

The vast majority of students, 97.1 per cent, continued at the provider last year, while 1.2 per cent transferred to another university.

The dropout rate across the UK fell to 5.3 per cent – also a record low.

Universities Minister, Michelle Donelan, welcomed the latest statistics which show the proportion of students dropping out of degree courses fell to a record low last year across the UK. The minister said getting on at university is just as important in getting in - and providers must continue to focus on tackling drop-out rates.

The University of York

"This is real progress, impacting real lives – and I want to put on record my thanks to our universities for their hard work, especially through a challenging pandemic, in reaching this milestone," she added.

The HESA said that while the increase in the proportion of students continuing with their courses after their first year cannot be directly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is often a trend towards increased university enrolment in “periods of economic uncertainty”.

Meanwhile, The Office for Students said it was pleased that despite the challenging conditions of the pandemic, overall dropout rates have remained low.

A spokesperson added: "However, the gaps between different universities and courses remain significant.

"It is vital that students, particularly those from disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds, have the support they need to complete their studies.”

The HESA figures show that the proportion of mature students dropping out last year also fell to a record low nationally – 11.9 per cent.

Of the 225 mature students at The University of York, 10 discontinued their studies before the second year – a non-continuation rate of 5.3 per cent.

Universities UK said: “Universities are committed to widening access to higher education and ensuring students from all backgrounds can succeed and progress.

“This includes supporting students to achieve the best outcomes in not only getting into university, but flourishing while they are there. It is welcome to see this commitment being reflected in record continuation rates, including among the most disadvantaged students."

The Press contacted The University of York for comment, but they did not wish to do so.