YORK may be set to mount another bid to become a World Heritage site.

The Government is calling for sites to be put forward as the UK’s next nominations for Unesco World Heritage Status.

The successful places would join the UK’s 33 world heritage sites, including Stonehenge, The Tower of London and Hadrian’s Wall.

Nominations are reviewed every 10 years, and are bestowed in recognition of the role sites have played in world history.

Senior York councillors will next week consider whether the city should start the long, complex and expensive process of applying for such status.

A report to the executive says it will be a “difficult task” but the benefits would be significant, including public awareness, leading to an increase in the level of protection and conservation for heritage assets, and international assistance, potentially opening the way for financial support from a variety of sources for conservation projects.

The report by Charlie Croft, assistant director (customer and communities), also says international recognition could lead to increased civic pride and a positive impact on tourism and inward investment.

It says the York World Heritage Steering Group, comprising a range of institutions, is recommending York should launch a bid.

But it warns that the group calculates that the cost of a Stage 3 bid is likely to be in the region of £200,000 to £250,000.

“It must be noted that the council has no budget to cover this and that the cost of the bid cannot form a burden on the city’s finances,” said Mr Croft.

“It would therefore be imperative that a broad-based coalition of partners and citizens come forward to resource the bid if it is to proceed to Stage 3.”

The report says the group recognises that any bid for World Heritage status must deliver greater empowerment and involvement of residents in managing, understanding and enjoying the heritage of the city

It urges the executive to accept the recommendation and commit the council to ask the Government to consider an application and work with the group to take the bid project forward to Stage 2 at a cost of £7,500.

It states: “Note that, currently, there is no identified council funding stream to cover the cost of any Stage 3 bid and that, if a bid is successful and can proceed to Stage 3, the council will seek support from partners to progress.”

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston has launched the call for new nominations, saying: “As well as international acclaim, Unesco status boosts tourism and creates employment and economic growth opportunities.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will review the sites, and will publish a tentative list of potential nominees later this year. From this list they will then select the sites that will be the UK’s final nominations.

York last bid for World Heritage Site status in 2010, with archaeologists and council officials presenting the city’s case to peers and MPs in London late in 2010, but the bid was unsuccessful.