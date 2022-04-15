A BRAND new cat statue has been unveiled at a popular theatre in York - joining the city's Cat Trail.
The statue of 'Gus the Theatre Cat' was unveiled at Joseph Rowntree Theatre yesterday (Thursday) by the city's bellman, Ben Fry. Members of the Be Amazing Youth Theatre, who will be presenting 'Cats' the musical at the theatre in June, were also present at the unveiling.
Stan Young, author of 'The Mystery Cats of York' said: "The Joseph Rowntree Theatre is a very iconic building in York. Not only was it created by the Rowntree family and company but it is also York’s only Art Deco Theatre. The Theatre Board made a great decision."
Taking inspiration from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical 'Cats' and T. S. Eliot’s original poems about the Jellicle Cats in 'Old Possum’s Book of Cats', the statue has been installed on the handsome frontage of the popular venue in Haxby Road.
