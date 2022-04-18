ONE of the biggest free events in the UK of its kind is back to start a second decade this summer.

The York Festival of Ideas aims to educate, entertain,and inspire diverse audiences of all ages across the world.

Running from 11-24 June, the Festival’s theme for 2022 is The Next Chapter and it features more than 150 mainly free events delivered in what organisers call as ‘truly hybrid’ programme.

The festival has adapted to the challenges posed by Covid-19 restrictions over the last two years by moving into the virtual sphere, which they say makes it more inclusive and significantly increases its international reach.

The programme spans issues as varied as the geopolitics of the war in Ukraine, the use of medical robotics and the hidden secrets of York.

Led by the University of York, the festival celebrates human ingenuity and imagination, and the power of education and ideas to change lives for the better.

Its varied programme includes events featuring distinguished international contributors such as the Oscar-winning Film Editor of Dune, Joe Walker, author Sir Michael Morpurgo (marking his fourth appearance at the Festival), actress Dame Harriet Walter and academic, writer and former politician Dr Michael Ignatieff.

Dame Walter will feature in a performance of I,Clara, along with its creator, pianist Lucy Parham, to celebrate the life of Clara Schumann, the wife of composer Robert Schumann and a pioneering musician in her own right.

In a spectacular presentation in York Minster, Sir Michael Morpurgo, with actress Natalie Walter and cellist Clare O’Connell, will perform a concert based on his recently published collection of poems Carnival of the Animals illustrated by artist, Michael Foreman, and inspired by the music of Camille Saint-Saëns.

As part of the festival’s analysis of the Future of Europe, Canadian historian and Booker Prize finalist, Dr Michael Ignatieff, will discuss the continent’s shifting geopolitical landscape. He will consider the rise of authoritarianism in Hungary and Turkey and the EU’s post-Brexit re-alignment with the UK as well as its evolving relationship with the USA.

Festival director Joan Concannon said: “We are excited to turn the page on a new chapter for the Festival in 2022 with a truly hybrid programme, which is at once adventurous, topical, thought-provoking and fun.

“Our key aim has always been to engage a wide diversity of audiences by making most of the Festival programme free. We are profoundly grateful to all of our sponsors without whom that ambition would not be possible. Thanks to their generosity, year on year we have succeeded in attracting at least 40 per cent of our audience to the Festival - and the University - for the first time. That is fundamental to the University of York’s ethos of being a university for the public good."

“The way we have turned the challenges posed by the Covid-19 restrictions over the last two years into opportunities is a source of great pride. Partners, performers, the Festival’s organising team and most importantly audiences have embraced novel modes of inclusion, helping us to multiply the number of people we are engaging with globally.

“York has a great tradition as a city of ideas, innovation and inspiration so we are proud to have attracted stimulating and thought-provoking experts across an enormous array of subjects. I know they will, in turn, be inspired by our engaged and enthusiastic audiences.”

York Festival of Ideas is delivered in partnership with nearly 100 organisations including the Jaipur Literature Festival, the French Embassy in the UK and University of York Europe Campus: CITY College.

The festival’s 2022 programme will go live on 29 April at yorkfestivalofideas.com and people can join the festival’s mailing list via the website to be among the first to see the full programme.