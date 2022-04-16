ONE single employer could create more than 2,500 new jobs on the York Central site, it has been revealed.

A council report says landowners are in negotiation to secure a "large scale anchor tenant" for the massive redevelopment site behind York railway station, which could provide 2,500-plus new jobs.

The report to the council’s executive says the details of this potential deal are confidential at this stage but it describes it as "hugely encouraging", as it would form a "natural magnet for other occupiers".

Such a large employer would be on a par with some of the city’s biggest employers, such as Nestlé and Aviva.

Councillors were told in November that 2,250 cabinet office jobs could come to York Central but when The Press asked if these were the same jobs as referred to in the latest report, a spokesperson said: “We are unable to confirm anything at this stage.”

The report by Neil Ferris, corporate director of place, says York Central will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity to support curated, long term growth in industries providing high value employment, with likely growth sectors including rail and transport, high tech engineering, science and technology, and financial services.

It says the prospect of a central government hub has also been "widely discussed though not as yet confirmed".

The report also reveals that this spring, landowners Homes England and Network Rail will be launching a tender exercise to identify a development and investment partner, which will take 11 months to conclude.

York Central site

The executive, which meets on April 21, is asked to agree to provide £250,000 to resource inward investment activity to promote York Central and attract occupiers, to be funded from future Enterprise Zone revenues.

“It is recommended that resources are set aside to supplement inward investment capacity, specifically to concentrate on attracting the right occupiers for the commercial elements of the scheme,” it says.

The executive is also being asked to agree to borrow £35 million to help get construction work under way on the site, following completion of the first phase of infrastructure work.

“The £35 million borrowing backed by Enterprise Zone receipts brings in a number of risks to the council as it will be dependent on the overall state of the economy, commercial demand for high quality offices,” warns Mr Ferris.

But he also says: "Across all scenarios, the £35 million investment is affordable and should provide a net surplus of business rates over the period of the Enterprise Zone scheme.”

The executive is also being asked to agree to a £500,000 budget to deliver Jubilee Terrace to Scarborough Bridge Riverside Path improvements, a budget of £2.7 million to fund technical assurance work so the highways infrastructure can be adopted and to the disposal of a former canteen building in Chancery Rise to Network Rail.

Council leader Keith Aspden said the project continued to make significant progress and, at each stage, the authority had taken the necessary steps to unlock the site’s enormous potential.