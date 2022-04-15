POPULAR York brewery, Brew York, which celebrated its sixth birthday earlier this month with a major beer festival at its Osbaldwick premises, has also marked the anniversary with a range of breakfast-inspired beers.

The quad four pack features the following ales:

Juice – 8.0% Guava, Papaya & Mango Breakfast Smoothie Sour.

This is a collaboration with Edinburgh-based Vault City Brewery, who specialises in sour beers.

Tea – 6.0% Strawberries & Cream Fruit Tea IPA.

This too is a collaboration, made with the Full Circle Brewery of Newcastle, which has been ranked as one of Britain's ten best new breweries.

Toast – 10.0% Pandan, Coconut and Coffee ‘Kaya Toast’ Imperial Milk Stout.

This has been made in partnership with Gweilo, a Hong Kong brand.

The fourth of the quad is Coffee, a 10.0% Maple Mocha Iced Latte Stout.

This has been produced in collaboration with Siren, who are based in Berkshire.

Website https://brewyork.co.uk/ has details.