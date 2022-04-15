YORK is the third most expensive city in the country to have a garden, according to new research.
Analysing the average garden size and the average property price, which equates to £303,049.75, the team at The Grass People were able to work out that residents in York are paying £1,936.42 per square metre of their garden. Those living in York also have the second smallest gardens out of the 10 most expensive locations with an average garden size of only 157 square metres.
London ranked as the most expensive place to have a garden at £2,348.37 per square metre, while Slough ranked in second at £1,986.85.
According to The Grass People, the area in the UK that is paying the least for their garden is Telford. The average cost per metre squared totals just £376, with an average garden size of 495 metres.
The second most affordable location is Hull the cost per square metre is £379 and Sheffield is third where the cost per square metre is £393.
Bristol is the only area from the south that appears in the most affordable locations.
