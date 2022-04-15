COUNCIL officials say a bridge on a main road near York will have to close to assess what repairs will be needed after it was struck by a vehicle earlier this week.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that it inspected the bridge over the River Derwent on the A166 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday following the incident, and temporary barriers had been put up.
"A road closure will be required to assess the work further, and then remedial work can be planned," said a spokesman.
"We will advise further when we know the date of the road closure."
He added that it was likely that the work would be carried out at the same time as repairs which were needed after a separate incident last summer, in which a lorry repeatedly struck both sides of the bridge.
The council has said previously that the latest incident was captured on camera, with the footage sent to the council.
