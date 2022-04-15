A NEW croquet club in York is throwing open its gates to anyone who would like to try the fast-growing game for themselves ahead of the new season.
Four 'Try Croquet' drop-in afternoons are planned for York Croquet Club, all of them free of charge. The first is on Saturday April 23 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the club lawns in Scarcroft Road.
“There is no need to book,” said John Harris, York Croquet Club chair. “Simply turn up on the day with flat-soled footwear. Club members will be on hand to welcome you and help you try this absorbing game for yourself," he added.
As well as four free drop-in afternoons, bookings are already open for introductory courses starting in May for anyone looking to explore the game in more detail.
Volunteers have been tending the club grounds, organising lawn maintenance, checking and mending lawn equipment, easing doors stuck fast during the winter and organising a full summer programme of matches, coaching and tournaments.
"The York lawns are among the best in the north of England and will be hosting a home international, England versus Scotland, in August,” added Mr Harris.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel