A SCHEDULE of events to celebrate 100 years of York City Football Club has been announced.
Two events are confirmed, one of which will take place at York Minster and the other at the LNER Community Stadium.
On Thursday May 5, an Evensong Prayers event will be held at the Minster from 5.30pm - 6.15pm. Prayers will be said for York City Football Club on the eve of its 100th birthday at the Choral Evensong service.
The Reverend Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York and a York City FC fan himself, said: “We look forward to welcoming club staff and supporters for this Evensong service to reflect on 100 years of footballing history and to pray for a bright and successful future for our local club.”
The following day, as the club turns 100, they will be unveiling the new Centenary branding, which includes a new one-off club crest and two bespoke kits which will be available to order.
Then, on Sunday May 8, the 'Wembley Twice' event will be held at the club's new stadium.
"Celebrations will continue with an informal evening, as we welcome a cohort of modern city legends from our 2012 Wembley double-winning side," a spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel