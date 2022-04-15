COUNCILLORS in York have revealed plans for a brand new multi use games area (MUGA) in the city.
Plans to seek planning permission for a new MUGA in the Westfield area of the city will be considered on Tuesday (April 19) by City of York Council.
The proposals seek to meet the increasing demand for artificial grass pitches and accessible sports facilities in the area following the removal of the Kingsway MUGA, as a result of refurbishing and extending the neighbouring Lincoln Court older person’s independent living community.
A suitable site for the new MUGA has been identified at the site of York Acorn Amateur Rugby League Sports and Social Club.
Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “This bigger and better MUGA promises much-improved community facilities to support local residents’ fitness and wellbeing. We’ve also had great support from York Acorn club.
“This MUGA will add to the additional football pitches we’ve created at the nearby Ashfield site.”
If the proposals are approved by the council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, a planning application will be submitted for an artificial grass pitch, with flood lighting and fencing to support playing rugby league and football.
