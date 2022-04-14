A WOMAN'S body has been recovered from the River Aire at Kellington, near Selby.
West Yorkshire Police said officers, who had been searching for a missing Castleford woman, Helen Mills, 39, had been informed by colleagues in North Yorkshire about the body, which was found by a member of the public yesterday.
"While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Helen Mills, who was reported missing in West Yorkshire on March 4, have been informed and the Coroner’s Office has been notified," it said.
